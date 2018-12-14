It is the world’s children who are the ones suffering

According to the organization Save the Children, 85,000 Yemeni children have already died during the war in that country. Saudi Arabia, backed by the United States, has caused some of those deaths.

Yemen is also experiencing a famine that threatens eight million people. And the United States seems to stand back. After Trump had the dance of swords with the Saudi leadership, he seems to always back any of the Saudi’s actions to the hilt. All in all, we seem to care little for the death of children.

On the border with Mexico children are constantly put in harm’s way. They are taken from their parents and housed or moved far away. Tear gas is often used in an indiscriminate way to disperse women and children.

Diocese after diocese is rocked by decades of child sex abuse by clergy. Some church leaders did everything to hide this abuse and often were only interested in protecting church money. Children are again the victims.

In a refusal to recognize global warming and its terrible long-term consequences, we deregulate protections that put our children at risk of cancer, asthma and other life-long diseases. Does the American government have any love or respect for children?

Joe Yonder

Depew