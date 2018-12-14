Letter: Book vending machines earn kudos for School 61

With all the turmoil across the world and here at home it can easily overwhelm the average individual in trying to keep informed without becoming disconsolate. Still, I am so thankful for the in-depth and detailed coverage provided by my daily Buffalo News for world, national and state-wide reporting.

Sometimes, however, the low-key local news reporting is what provides hope of better days ahead. The recent article on the cooperation between education, business and nonprofits for an unusual reading venture for students is one of those journalistic examples.

I was so impressed reading about Assistant Principal Unseld Robinson’s concept for Arthur O. Eve School 61 – book vending machines. What a fantastic way to encourage reading that also teaches children basics of automated machinery such as ATM’s and self-service kiosks. (Principal Walker intoned that this approach made reading exciting and fun.)

Robinson’s coordination with Scholastic Books, Global Vending, Community Action organization and Teacher’s Desk is a novel approach to providing children with making reading choices with the incentive of gaining a “prize.” And what a wonderful prize these students are receiving: Literacy and the capabilities of lifelong learning.

Congratulations to all of you who contributed to this process. As Catherine Collins, a member of the state Board of Regents, stated for the article: “Maybe these book vending machines should be in schools throughout the state.”

Helen Shoff

West Seneca