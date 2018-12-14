Former St. Mary's volleyball star Leah Meyer named All-American

Former St. Mary's of Lancaster volleyball star Leah Meyer, a redshirt junior at Duke, was named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association Division I All-America team Friday.

Meyer ranked third nationally in the Atlantic Coast Conference and 14th in the nation in blocks per set at 1.44, which is third for single-season average in school history. She became the 10th Duke player to reach 400 career blocks.

"It means to world to receive this award," she said. "It is something that has been a goal of mine my entire career, so to finally achieve it feels absolutely amazing. I obviously couldn’t have done it without my teammates this year. We all worked so hard, day in and day out in practice and this really is an award for all of us."

Meyer said she was fortunate to be with her family when the All-America team was announced.

"I found out about the award through a text from my coach," she said. "I was with my family, so I got to share that moment with them which is really special."

The honor takes on added significance coming after she was limited to just 23 sets in six matches last season because of an injury.

"Obviously not being able to play last year was not ideal, but I was able to see the game from a different perspective, which I would like to think helped me when I returned to the court this past season," she said. "Having a setback like that was also a big motivator for me, it was an opportunity for me to really focus on coming back stronger and better than ever."

Meyer posted a career-best .375 hitting percentage with 271 kills. Duke was 16-12 this season and reached the NCAA Tournament.

She was named to the All-ACC first team for the second time, having been named in 2016.

At St. Mary's, Meyer was a three-time All-Western New York selection and the Gatorade New York State Player of the Year and MaxPreps All-American as a senior.