Law enforcement agencies conduct raid in Niagara Falls

| Published | Updated

A person is in custody following a police raid late Friday at Packard Court in Niagara Falls, according to a tweet from Niagara Falls Police.

According to the tweet, a search warrant was executed by two federal law enforcement agencies — the FBI and U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms — as well as the Niagara Falls Police Department and the Niagara County Sheriff's Office at the Packard Court Apartments on Pine Avenue.

Police said the residence and adjoining complex were secure and safe late Friday.

According to the tweet, the FBI will be releasing a statement on the incident that precipitated the raid.

Harold McNeil – Harold McNeil is a native of Brooklyn. He previously worked as a reporter for the former WEBR 970 AM public radio station and later for the Niagara Gazette, a Gannett-owned newspaper. He has been a staff reporter for The Buffalo News since 1989.
