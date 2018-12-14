Share this article

Wide receiver Kenny Golladay of the Detroit Lions. (Getty Images)

Play to Watch: Lions' Kenny Golladay on the boundary

The Detroit Lions' best receiver is second-year man Kenny Golladay, who is excellent on the boundary because of his 6-foot-4 frame and long arms. Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre White will need to squeeze Golladay toward the sideline on downfield fade route. The Lions got Golladay matched up on safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix in a Week 5 game against Green Bay. The Packers rushed five, and Golladay used his vertical ability to turn it into a 60-yard play.

 

Mark Gaughan – Mark Gaughan has been a sports writer at The Buffalo News for 35 years. He covers the Bills and the NFL and is a past president of the Pro Football Writers of America, as well as a past selector for Pro Football Hall of Fame.
