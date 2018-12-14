Play to Watch: Lions' Kenny Golladay on the boundary

The Detroit Lions' best receiver is second-year man Kenny Golladay, who is excellent on the boundary because of his 6-foot-4 frame and long arms. Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre White will need to squeeze Golladay toward the sideline on downfield fade route. The Lions got Golladay matched up on safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix in a Week 5 game against Green Bay. The Packers rushed five, and Golladay used his vertical ability to turn it into a 60-yard play.