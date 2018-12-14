Kathryn Cammarano, 53, interpreted church services for deaf worshippers

Oct. 14, 1965 - Dec. 7, 2018

From her days as a little girl growing up in North Tonawanda, Kathryn “Kathy” Cammarano had a special affinity for people who were deaf.

Two of her beloved grandparents were deaf, and so was a special uncle who lived with her family. As a young girl, she learned “finger spelling” – a simple form of sign language, so she could communicate with them.

Decades later, she took a formal training program in sign language, and in 2008, she founded a ministry for deaf members of one of the region’s largest churches – the Chapel at Cross Point in Getzville. Each Sunday, dozens of deaf people were able to better enjoy and understand their church services because of Mrs. Cammarano’s skills as a volunteer sign language interpreter.

Her signing skills will be missed at the church.

Mrs. Cammarano died Dec. 7 in Hospice Buffalo in Cheektowaga after a long battle with breast cancer. The Clarence Center resident was 53.

“She always had an affinity and a need to help people who are deaf,” recalled her husband, John A. Cammarano. “It always bothered Kathy that there were so few churches who catered to the needs of the deaf. She hated to see children sitting in church, not really knowing what was going on. She devoted herself to helping them. She loved doing it.”

“It was a true privilege to have known Kathy,” said Channel 2 news anchor Scott Levin, a close family friend. He called Mrs. Cammarano a “selfless, strong and loving person” who served as a trusted mentor to girls at the church.

The former Kathryn L. Nelson was a graduate of Lewiston-Porter High School and an expert beautician. She worked for 12 years as a hair stylist before deciding to devote herself to church volunteer work and raising her two daughters, Shawn Marie and Sherye.

After learning in 2004 that she had breast cancer, Mrs. Cammarano made a decision to devote more of her time to helping others, her husband said.

“She kind of made up a mini bucket list for herself,” her husband said. “She was determined to take a full, formal training program in sign language, and she decided that she was going to run a marathon someday.”

With help from other volunteers, Mrs. Cammarano started the sign language program at The Chapel’s Sunday services. She was known for her highly animated and expressive style of signing sermons and songs.

“The deaf had a special section, sitting in front of Kathy. It started with one or two people watching her, and steadily grew to the point where there were sometimes as many as 80 people,” John Cammarano said. “She always advocated for the deaf at our church, making sure that they were included in everything and making sure things were done right for them.”

In addition to volunteering as a mentor for youngsters at the church, Mrs. Cammarano five years ago joined a delegation of church members who went on a mission to an impoverished small town in Haiti where many deaf children and adults lived. “Kathy served as the sign language interpreter for the whole trip,” her husband said. “The trip was one of the highlights of her life, and she always wanted to go back, but her health wouldn’t allow it.”

She also took delight in taking her two daughters to beauty shop appointments and playing with her family’s two dogs, Rock and Nala.

And in 2012, Mrs. Cammarano successfully completed the Buffalo Marathon.

Besides her husband and daughters, Mrs. Cammarano is survived by her parents, Milt and Carol Nelson; sisters Cindy Weisor and Karen Nelson; and a brother, Mike Nelson.

A celebration of life service was held Dec. 11 at The Chapel.