Mark Gaughan's X's and O's: Expect Lions to make Josh Allen try to win from the pocket

The Detroit Lions come to town Sunday at a perfect time for the continued development of Josh Allen.

Detroit has a dearth of edge-rushing talent and is one of the least blitzing teams in the NFL.

However, the Lions’ defense boasts an excellent secondary, and head coach Matt Patricia does a good job – just as he did in New England – of forcing quarterbacks to sort through a lot of coverage looks.

Put it together, and Allen is not likely to go running through gaping holes in the Lions’ defense. Detroit is going to make him sit back and try to win from the pocket.

Perfect. Let’s give the rookie QB as much training as he can get in that department.

“When he takes off and becomes a runner, it’s just a major problem,” Patricia said on a conference call with Buffalo media Wednesday. “He’s just so hard to tackle. He’s got a great stiff arm. He’s turned some what-you-would-call a couple of routine scramble plays into just ginormous gains for the offense. That just becomes so difficult, especially when you have to cover all that speed downfield. It just creates so much space between the pass rush and the coverage. Josh Allen is doing a great job of taking advantage of that.”

Don’t count on Allen stretching his streak of 95-plus rushing yards to a fourth straight game.

Through 13 games, the Lions have allowed 62 rushing yards to quarterbacks on 34 carries. Seattle’s Russell Wilson rushed twice for 15 yards against the Lions, and an 11-yard scramble by Wilson is the only rush of 10-plus yards by a QB this year on Detroit. Chicago’s Mitch Trubisky ran three times for 18 yards and a TD. Carolina’s Cam Newton scrambled twice for 2 yards on Detroit.

Detroit likes to protect deep and force teams to make long marches down the field. As of last week, the Lions were blitzing only 14 percent of passing plays, second lowest rate in the league behind only Indianapolis (12 percent), according to ESPN.

(The Bills are blitzing on 19.6 percent of pass plays, according to News statistics. The league average is about 25 percent.)

The Lions play a lot of single safety high coverage, whether it’s Cover 3 (three deep) or Cover 1 (man to man vs. the wideouts), particularly on first down. Cover 1 allows the defense to drop the strong safety down into the box to help vs. the run while keeping a deep safety over the top. The “Mike” linebacker typically is the underneath hole defender, who’s basically helping out. If the defense blitzes, the Mike can take away the drag route over the middle, which often is the QB’s outlet. With no blitz, the Mike can be responsible for the quarterback running.

The Jets blitzed Allen 18 times and used a spy on Allen only a couple times. Detroit only blitzed Arizona rookie Josh Rosen seven times last week, according to Pro Football Focus.

“They brought a lot of pressure,” Allen said of the Jets. “I wouldn’t say they spied a whole lot. There was a couple times, most notably the fumble I had, they did spy. He was able to get a hand on the ball and it popped out. I can’t do that. ... I’ve got to know if they’re going to do that, it’s taking somebody out of the coverage or somebody out of the pass rush.”

If you don’t see Allen running much on Sunday, then the Bills’ wideouts better win against man coverage on the outside.

The 30,000-foot view: Detroit and Cleveland are the only NFL franchises from pre-1990 never to have made the Super Bowl. The Jaguars and Texans are the only other franchises not to get to the big game. The biggest reason for the Lions’ drought: lack of elite quarterbacking. The Lions traded Hall of Fame QB Bobby Layne in 1958. Since then, Lions QBs have made the Pro Bowl in just two of 60 seasons. Greg Landry made it in 1970. Matthew Stafford made it in 2014. Stafford, the No. 1 overall pick in 2009, stills is only 30. He’s an elite talent, by far the Lions’ most talented QB since Layne. It will be a waste of Stafford’s talent if Detroit can’t make numerous playoff appearances the next five years. However, the task won’t be easy because Chicago is building a powerhouse if young Mitch Trubisky keeps trending in a good direction.

Weak link: Offensive weapons. The Lions’ receiving corps is depleted. Top WR Golden Tate was traded to the Eagles on Oct. 30. Veteran Marvin Jones went on injured reserve a month ago. Slot man Bruce Ellington is averaging only 5.3 yards a catch. That leaves Kenny Golladay as the main threat. Rookie running back Kerryon Johnson from Auburn leads the team in rushing and averages 5.4 yards a carry. But he has been out with a knee injury for three weeks and looks questionable for this week. Detroit is 26th in passes of 20-plus yards.

Matchup watch

Damon “Snacks” Harrison vs. John Miller and Ryan Groy: The Lions got a steal in acquiring the run-stuffing Harrison from the Giants on Oct. 25 for only a fifth-round draft pick. The Giants have younger DTs and wanted to clear cap space. Detroit was ranked 30th in run defense and allowing 139 yards a game before the deal. The past seven games, the Lions have allowed 94.5 yards rushing. Harrison will line up over Miller most of the time. About 20 percent of the time he’s head-up over the center.

(Here is an example of Harrison's quickness from last week's win at Arizona.)

Kenny Golladay vs. Tre White: Golladay has emerged in his second season as a top-flight NFL receiver. A third-round steal out of Northern Illinois last year, Golladay has the kind of length and athleticism to give No. 1 corners fits. He’s 6-foot-4, 218 pounds and will be a challenge for 5-11 White. Golladay has 57 catches for 859 yards. His 15.1 yards per catch is ninth among NFC WRs.

Ricky Wagner vs. Trent Murphy: The Bills can’t let the rifle-armed Stafford have all day in the pocket. The Lions’ right tackle, in his fifth year as a starter, is a capable player. (He's the No. 2-paid right tackle in the NFL.) But he has allowed eight sacks this season, according to Pro Football Focus. He’s not as quite good as left tackle Taylor Decker. The combination of Shaq Lawson and Trent Murphy has to win the battle on the right side of the Lions’ line.

Stat for the road: The Bills’ defense has forced three-and-outs on four or more drives (the team’s goal) in five straight games. The Bills are up to No. 3 in the NFL in forcing three-and-outs (25 percent). Detroit’s offense is seventh best in the league at avoiding three and outs.