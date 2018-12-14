JOHNSON, Don D.

JOHNSON - Don D. Sunrise, October 20, 1960, Sunset December 8, 2018. Don was born to Eddie Johnson Jr. and the late Willie Lee (nee Wartley) Johnson. He was the youngest sibling of four children, he accepted Christ as his savior and was baptized at an early age. Don attended Buffalo Public Schools where he later graduated from East High School. He seeked employment after completing school and was employed by the Buffalo News. Where he trained and became the news first African American Pressman. He was employed there for over 25 years. He was accepted and respected by all of his friends and co-workers. He was always cheerful and kind to everyone. He was also known affectionately by his close friends as "Dasher." Don had multiple talents, such as guitar, keyboard, writing music, singing, fishing and cooking. During the 90's he frequently traveled as a close friend and entourage for Rick James and Soul City Band. He leaves to mourn, Eddie Johnson Jr., of Buffalo; two brothers Edwin D. Johnson, of Buffalo, Alvin T. Johnson, of Buffalo, Shierry L. (Walter M.) Scales, of Buffalo and Anthony Jefferies, of North Carolina; special friend Juliette Maldonado, of Buffalo; a host of nephews and one niece. Relatives and friends may visit THE LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Northtowns Chapel) 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Saturday from 10-11 o'clock, Funeral Service will immediately follow. Condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com