JELENOVIC, Nada M. (Grabar)

December 12, 2018. Beloved wife of Joseph Jelenovic; dearest mother of Josephine (Tony) Dujmovic, Danica (Brant) Niggemyer, Lisa (Michael) Scolnick, and Joseph, Jr.; grandmother of Derek and Sarah; daughter of the late John and Agnes (nee Kolenko) Grabar; sister of the late Joseph (late Patricia), John (Kathleen), George (late Dorothy), and Angeline (late Jimmy) Smith; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call at THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY, on Friday 4-8 PM. Prayers Saturday 11:30 with a Mass of Christian Burial from Our Lady of Bistrica Church at 12 noon.