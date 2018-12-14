Jamestown man charged with menacing

A Jamestown man was charged Thursday with second-degree menacing after Jamestown Police were dispatched to a report of a fight with weapons in the area of Newton Avenue and Weeks Street, according to Jamestown Police.

Following an investigation, police reported that Kyle J. Colburn, 20, had chased another man and threatened him with a hammer. Police located Colburn a short distance away, after he had allegedly left the scene in a motor vehicle.

Colburn was taken into custody without incident and held in the city jail.

The victim was not injured in the altercation, police said.