It's worth standing at Wallenwein's where the bar has no stools

If you’d like to take a step back in time and remain standing at a bar with no stools, it’s time to head to a hidden gem in East Aurora. Wallenwein’s Hotel is a true classic now owned by Ben Holmes – the establishment has been in his family for nearly 50 years.

Known as part of the East Aurora community since the 1800s, Wallenwein’s regularly hosts fundraisers to support local charities. Despite so many new restaurants to choose from, locals keep coming back to Wallenwein’s and Holmes credits his chef for high quality, fresh food that he keeps reasonably priced.

Meanwhile Holmes spends his time trying to preserve Wallenwein’s and all of the quirks that come with owning an historic building. He discussed the absence of bar stools and a menu that has stood the test of time.

Question: Why doesn’t your bar have stools?

Holmes: There have never been bar stools. We have pictures of the building since 1882 and there were never any bar stools. It’s become a thing – we put a no bar stools logo on T-shirts and everything – it’s just how it’s always been. It’s historical and it’s practical too - if we get a bar full of people we can fit more.

In one picture we have from the turn of the century, in the early 1900s, there are no bar stools. It looks like something out of a Western – you came to the bar and you stood up.

Q: How did Wallenwein's play a role in history?

A: They used to bottle Gerhard Lang (beer) here. We have some cool, old pictures of beer delivery – a horse-drawn beer wagon filled with beer and drawn by horse. This was a hotel. There are no rooms for rent now, but it used to service people coming from places like Holland to Buffalo. They would tie their horse up on the way to Buffalo and they bottled beer and sold beer and it became a tavern rather than a hotel.

Q: Does your menu also reflect the past?

A: It’s a strangely popular thing to have, but we sell a lot of Limburger cheese sandwiches. People see an oddity on the menu so we get quite a few people who indulge in that. It goes way back.

Q: Is it true that you were the first place to serve pizza in East Aurora?

A: We were the first place in East Aurora to sell pizza so people have that connection and our pizza is popular with locals. I remember my dad would bring home a cheese, pepperoni and green olive pizza. At one time in town this was the only place to get pizza so there's nostalgia to it. You used to be able to get a beer and a small pizza for 75 cents.

Q: Your fish fry has won awards. What is your secret?

A: We use high quality, fresh fish and good beer in our beer batter - usually we mix Sam Adams seasonal and 42 North. We have all homemade sides that are as fresh as possible. It’s $12.95 for a large or $9.95 for a small.

Q: People tag their friends on your social media posts about spaghetti night on Wednesdays. How does that work for you?

A: That started the first week of November and it will run until spring. We’ve been doing it for five or six years. We have homemade spaghetti sauce from our chef and I make the meatballs. We definitely have a decent social media following.

I tried to pick up a little bit more – it’s not a hip bar, but it’s hip not to be a hip bar. We’re a hidden place. I tell people what I do and people ask if it’s new and I say it’s been here 130 years.

INFO: Wallenwein’s Hotel, 641 Oakwood Ave., East Aurora. 652-9801. Hours: Open daily at 11 a.m. for lunch and dinner.