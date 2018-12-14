HOWARD, Bridget "Bea" (Campbell)

HOWARD - Bridget "Bea"

(nee Campbell)

December 12, 2018, of Depew. Originally from Ballycroy, County Mayo, Ireland. Wife of the late John "Sean"; dear mother of Michael (Patricia) Sweeney, Sheila (late Thomas) Stapleton, Cathy (Adrian) Donohoe, Maureen (Dan) Farabaugh, Sean (Trish) Howard, and the late Bridget Howard; loving grandmother of Jack, Amanda, Fiona, Maureen, Shauna, Sinead, Declan, and Louise; great-grandmother of Adrian; sister of Sheila, Mary, Ann, Nora, Nelly, Kay, and Patrick; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral from the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.), Saturday 9 AM and from St. Martha's Parish at 9:30. Visitation Friday 4-7 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to the MS Society. Condolences may be shared online at www.pacerfuneralhome.com