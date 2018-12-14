High School Extra: Nichols wins at ADPRO

Nichols sophomore Hugh Purks scored 10 of the Vikings 28 third-quarter points to lift them past Newfane, 79-44.

Nichols lost two years in a row to Newfane in the ADPRO Public/Private Challenge at St. Mary’s.

Under coach Joe Mihalics, the team is playing with high energy and a balanced offensive attack.

The Vikings had five players finish in double digits for scoring.

“Our defense turned into offense,” Mihalics said.

The schools were tied 19-19 early in the second quarter before the Vikings went on a 17-5 run for a 12 point halftime lead.

Nichols junior Aidan Horan had 13 at half, finishing with a game-high 16. The Vikings rely on Horan to score the ball, a role he embraces.

Sam Capen had nine points all from three pointers for Newfane.

Top Federation teams tie

The match between the two top WNY Federation girls hockey teams from last season, Frontier/Lake Shore/Orchard Park and Monsignor Martin, ended in a 1-1 tie.

FLOP, last year’s state champions, has breezed through its schedule so far this season allowing just three goals. The now 4-0-1 team needed goalie Maggie Spyche to stop 30 shots on net.

Monsignor Martin goaltender Grace Harrington put together the best performance of her season with 28 saves on 29 shots.

Jenna Dickson had the lone goal for FLOP and Alyssa Piazza and Alexa Groh each recorded their fourth assist of the season for Monsignor Martin.

Jamestown wins at buzzer

Down one with four seconds remaining, sophomore guard Elijah Rojas knocked down his second three-pointer of the game to lift Jamestown over ECIC I division rival Clarence, 59-57.

Jamestown had to get the ball inside if they wanted to win. 6-foot-6 senior Shaheem Freeney was fed the ball in the paint and finished with a team-high 18 points. He also added 10 rebounds.

The Red Raiders played their best third quarter all season, according to coach Marty Stockwell. Jamestown outscored Clarence 19-11, giving them a six-point lead, their largest of the game.

Clarence had 12 three-pointers, six from River Reinhardt. Reinhardt ended with 28 points.

Jamestown finished 25 of 49 from the floor. Rojas had 14 points and Kameron Grant added 12.

ADPRO hosts girls game

Despite hosting the tournament, the St. Mary’s of Lancaster girls basketball team has never played in the ADPRO public/private challenge. Actually, no girls team ever has.

St. Mary’s got the opportunity Thursday as they hosted local rival Lancaster in between the two boys games scheduled in the same tournament with the Lancers winning, 85-40.

Each team were able to play in front of a larger crowd that neither was accustomed to, according to St. Mary’s coach Jason Kline.

“For the people in the stands they got a really good chance to see a fast paced, high scoring team like us,” Kline said.

St. Mary’s plays a full-court press and traps opposing teams the whole night. Freshman guard Shay Ciezki showed her Division I potential with 24 total points and nine points from behind the arc.

Hope Harrington led Lancaster with 12.

WSW loses fourth straight

West Seneca West had slim chances to win without Juston Johnson but were able to keep it close.

The Indians fell to 0-4 on the year as St. Francis won its season opening game, 63-54.

Adrian Baugh, Maurice Robertson and Nate Ryniec did all they could do combining for all but two of West Seneca’s points.

Dorion Ivey had 13 for St. Francis.