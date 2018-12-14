2018: Amara, the 2 1/2-month-old ocelot kitten at the Buffalo Zoo explores the ocelot habitat in the Rainforest Falls exhibit, Friday, Dec. 14, 2018.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
2013: Luna the 16 week polar bear cub has been the little star at the Buffalo Zoo and has received attention from around the world, Tuesday, March 19, 2013.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
2017: A Japanese macaque was born at the Buffalo Zoo on June 22 to parents Debbie and Ketu.
Photo courtesy Buffalo Zoo
2017: This baby male Scandinavian reindeer was born April 18, 2017, at the Buffalo Zoo.
Photo courtesy Buffalo Zoo
2016: A male ocelot kitten was born Nov. 17, the zoo announced on Jan. 17, 2017.
Photo courtesy Buffalo Zoo
2016: An African Lion cub was introduced at the zoo on April 27. The cub was born on March 5, the only one of four in the litter to survive the first two days.
John Hickey/News file photo
2016: After a public vote, the lion cub was named Tobias. Here he rests in the lion habitat as he makes his public debut at the Buffalo Zoo on June 19.
Derek Gee/News file photo
2016: Tobias stays close to his father, Tiberius, as he makes his public debut.
Derek Gee/News file photo
2016: Lusaka lays patiently as her three new lion cubs, born May 12, climb around her attempting to nurse in their enclosure at the Buffalo Zoo on Aug. 3. The cubs' half-brother, Tobias, is in background at left.
Derek Gee/News file photo
2016: Two of three new lion cubs, born May 12, explore in their enclosure at the Buffalo Zoo on Aug. 3, 2016.
Derek Gee/News file photo
2016: One of three new lion cubs, born May 12. The cubs were named Amirah, Asha and Roary.
Derek Gee/News file photo
2014: Baby ocelot Arieta, who will live in the Rainforest Exhibit.
Sharon Cantillon/News file photo
2014: Monica, the baby Indian rhino at the Buffalo Zoo, stays close to her mother, Tashi.
Buffalo Zoo
2013: Luna takes a bottle from Veterinary Technician, Alice Rohauer, Tuesday, March 19, 2013.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
2013: A good crowd came out to see Luna the polar bear cub released into the exotic animals exhibit at the Buffalo Zoo, Friday, March 29, 2013.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
2013: A baby western lowland gorilla born to first-time mother Lily and father Koga.
Buffalo Zoo
2013: Two endangered Amur tiger cubs are born to parents Sungari and Toma.
Buffalo Zoo
2012: Three baby slender-tailed meerkats were born to mother Serafina and father Frederick at the Buffalo Zoo.
Sharon Cantillon/News file photo
2010: The newest reticulated giraffe at the Buffalo Zoo, an 11-day-old baby boy, gets a tender nuzzle from his aunt, Jennie.
Derek Gee/News file photo
2010: The newest reticulated giraffe at the Buffalo Zoo, an 11-day-old baby boy, with his mother, Agnus, in the background.
Derek Gee/News file photo
2010: The newest reticulated giraffe at the Buffalo Zoo, an 11-day-old baby boy, with his mother, Agnus.
Derek Gee/News file photo
2010: Argyle, a male saki monkey, hangs on to her mother, Katrina.
Harry Scull Jr./News file photo
2009: Mochima, a male black howler monkey, clings to his mother Lily's back in the Rainforest Falls exhibit at the Buffalo Zoo on Tuesday morning.
Derek Gee/News file photo
2009: Malia, a baby reticulated giraffe born to mother Akili, center, and father Cain, right, enjoy a snack courtesy of lead giraffe keeper Vicki Hodge.
Derek Gee/News file photo
2009: Malia, a baby reticulated giraffe, seems tiny compared to the massive frame of her mother, Akili.
Derek Gee/News file photo
2009: Akili nuzzles her daughter, Malia.
Derek Gee/News file photo
2008: Tashi and her baby, Clover, walk around their habitat at the zoo.
Sharon Cantillon/News file photo
2007: A tiny hump-headed dragon (gonocephalus chamaeleontinus) born overnight at the Buffalo Zoo clings to the finger of a reptile keeper.
Derek Gee/News file photo
2002: A new baby monkey with its mother.
Robert Kirkham/News file photo
2014: Right at home in the frigid weather, polar bear cub Luna frolics in the snow at the Buffalo Zoo, Jan. 3, 2014.
