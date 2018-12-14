Subscribe Today
Sabres 3, Coyotes 1
The Buffalo Sabres' Carter Hutton makes a save in the first period at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Wednesday, Dece. 13, 2018.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres Casey Mittelstadt gets checked by Arizona Coyotes Jacob Chychrun in the first period.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Evan Rodrigues and Lawrence Pilut go on the attack in the first period.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Jeff Skinner chases Arizona Coyotes Alex Goligoski in the first period.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Tage Thompson of the Sabres tries to pull away from Arizona Coyotes Jordan Oesterle in the first period.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Jeff Skinner fires a shot in the first period.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres player Casey Mittelstadt tries to slip past the Arizona Coyotes' Josh Archibald in the first period.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Casey Mittelstadt celebrates his goal with his teammates in the first period.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres goalie Carter Hutton puts on his mask in the second period.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres goalie Carter Hutton stick-checks the Arizona Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz in the second period.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Johan Larsson battles with the Arizona Coyotes' Michael Bunting in the second period.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Jack Eichel gets checked by the Arizona Coyotes' Jordan Oesterle in the second period.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Lawrence Pilut skates in the second period.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Zach Bogosian checks the Arizona Coyotes' Lawson Crouse in the second period.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Kyle Okposo takes a shot in the third period.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
The referees separate Buffalo Sabres Zach Bogosian and the Arizona Coyotes' Richard Panik in the third period.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Evan Rodrigues celebrates his goal in the third period.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Evan Rodrigues puts the puck past the Arizona Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper in the third period.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Friday, December 14, 2018
Sabres 3, Coyotes 1
Recent Galleries
