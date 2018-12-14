All-WNY Scholar Athletes: Fall 2018

The 2018 All-Western New York Scholar-Athlete fall sports team consists of 135 winners and 926 who were honorable mention. To be nominated for the team, students must have carried a 90-plus average for the previous six semesters and been a starter or significant player in their fall sport. The scholar-athlete team is open to seniors from Western New York's 100-plus public and private schools. They are to be featured in a News poster page on Dec. 16. More information is available at www.section6.e1b.org.