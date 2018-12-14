FOSHEE, William D.

FOSHEE - William D. December 10, 2018 at age 74. Beloved husband of M. Kathleen "Kate" Foshee (nee Frechette); devoted brother of Carol (Jack) Baron; loving uncle of John and Scott Baron.The family will be present Saturday from 2-5 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (at Parker) where Military Honors will follow at 5 PM. Interment private. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com.