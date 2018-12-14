Fashion Friday: Meet Anne Marie Biron, East Aurora shop owner

Name: Anne Marie Biron, 38.

Who she is: Owner of Four Honey Bees Cottage, a gift and home furnishings store at 306 Main St., East Aurora. The Western New York native is mother of four, ages 8 to 14.

What she's wearing: Opting for a dressy look, she wore a black lace jumpsuit from a boutique in Armonk, N.Y.; dangling earrings from her store, and red-soled black pumps by Christian Louboutin. For an outdoor photo, she added a long Burberry toggle coat.

Signature piece: "I don't have one signature piece, but I do wear red lipstick a lot – whenever I want to feel extra glamorous," she said.

Fashion statement: "I tend to be pretty classic, not super trendy. I love to buy things that will last a long time, such as my Burberry toggle coat that I'll have forever. I keep current with my accessories. I do the same in my design work. You can choose an awesome sofa that will last forever – and then add pillows to dazzle it up," she said.

Last thing she bought: "Flannel pjs – cozy and warm. They have stars on them. I put them on as soon as I get home," she said.

In the market for: "I don't like shopping for clothes, but I do love shoe shopping. I'm looking for a pair of good, warm black leather boots. I like flat boots in the winter," she said.

