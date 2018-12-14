Falls gunman to serve 9 years for firing at house, striking truck

Andre G. Williams, who fired a handgun toward a house in Niagara Falls on Feb. 8 but struck a parked truck instead, was sentenced Friday to nine years in state prison.

Niagara County Judge Sara Sheldon also imposed five years of post-release supervision on Williams, 28, of Ontario Avenue, who is a Level 3 sex offender for having sex with an 11-year-old girl in the Falls in 2009. He served 4½ years in prison for that.

In the shooting case, Williams pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal possession of a weapon for the gunfire near the corner of 18th and Niagara streets after an argument with a resident. No one was injured.