Editorial: Newspaper driver turns into Superman; Falletta eyes new prize

Jack Harzynski, a mild-mannered deliveryman for a great metropolitan newspaper (this one), turned into Superman while driving his route last Tuesday. He didn’t even need a phone booth for a costume change.

A story in The News recounted how Harzynski and another man were driving between Warsaw and Attica when they saw flashing lights from an unmarked police car, then spotted two men wrestling in a snowbank.

As Harzynski got out of his car, he heard a cry from Wyoming County Sheriff Gregory J. Rudolph: “Please save me. Help!”

The man wrestling with Rudolph had a knife at Rudolph’s neck. Rather than do what many of us might have done — call 911, or just keep driving — Harzynski sprang into action, grabbed the man by his collar and threw him into the snow. He helped Rudolph apprehend the suspect, Lynn M. Hall of Castile.

“I don’t know where I got all the energy and strength. It was like Superman,” Harzynski said.

In addition to newspaper delivery, Harzynski works full-time for the U.S. Postal Service. We hope there is a superhero cape in his stocking for Christmas.

• • •

She never gets to spike a ball in the end zone or film a commercial that says she’s going to Disney World, but Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra music director JoAnn Falletta has earned her 11th Grammy nomination, an award she has won twice.

The awards are the mark of a champion conductor, someone at the top of her game.

Falletta and producer Tim Handley are nominated for Best Classical Compendium for the recording of “Fuchs: Piano Concerto ‘Spiritualist’; Poems Of Life; Glacier; Rush.” The awards will be announced on Feb. 10.

Falletta has been head of the BPO since May 1998. Buffalo is lucky to have her.

• • •

President Trump’s oldest son flipped on his dad this week.

Donald Trump Jr. revealed to the TV show “Extra” that his father is a regifter. The two share the initials DJT, so the senior Trump has passed along some monogrammed gifts to his son.

“There was one Christmas where he may or may not have given me the gift I had given him the year before because I monogrammed it. And I’m like, ‘I know you didn’t get this,’ ” Trump Jr. said, laughing. Asked by his dad how he knew, he replied, “Because I gave it to you last year.”

The revelation is sure to spark congressional hearings. “What did the president give, and when did he give it?” is a question we’ll get tired of hearing.