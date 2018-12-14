Duplicate Bridge: Dec. 15, 2018

The Airport Bridge Club offers the ACBL-wide International Fund Game at no extra charge at 1:15 p.m. Monday, Dec. 17, with extra points for winners at the district level. The club also has other extra-point games at 10 a.m. Monday, 11 a.m. Tuesday to Friday and noon today and next Saturday.

• • •

The Bridge Center of Buffalo also will have extra-point club championship games all next week, with holiday parties at noon Tuesday, Dec. 18, and 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 20. The club will hold its sixth annual Holiday Game at noon Dec. 25, Christmas Day.

• • •

Congratulations to Linda Burroughford, the Buffalo area player who won the most master points in last week’s Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STaC). She earned 28.25 points and was third overall in ACBL District 5, which includes Cleveland and Pittsburgh.

Other local players doing well during STaC Week include: Alan Greer, 21.81; Allen Beroza, 17.33; John Ziemer, 16.40; Davis Heussler, 15.78; Jay Levy, 15.73; and Bob Sommerstein, 15.64. For complete STaC results, click this link.

• • •

Tournament calendar

2019

City of Toronto Sectional and City of Toronto Intermediate/Novice Regional – Sheraton Hotel, 123 Queen Street West, Toronto, Ont. Friday, Jan. 6, to Sunday, Jan. 8. For info, click this link.

Cleveland Rock and Roll Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio. Wednesday, Jan. 16, to Sunday, Jan. 20. For info, click this link.

Buffalo Winter Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst, Friday, Jan. 25, to Sunday, Jan. 27. For info, click this link.

St. Catharines Sectional – Holiday Inn and Suites Parkway Conference Center, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Friday, Feb. 8, to Sunday, Feb. 10. For info, click this link.

Buffalo Spring Sectional –Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst, Friday, April 5, to Sunday, April 7.

Rochester Spring Sectional – TBA. Saturday, April 13, and Sunday, April 14.

Toronto Easter Regional – Sheraton Toronto Centre, 123 Queen Street West, Toronto, Ont. Tuesday, April 16, to Sunday, April 21.

Ithaca Sectional – TBA. Saturday, May 4, and Sunday, May 5.

Cleveland All-American Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 21, to Monday, May 27.

Niagara-on-the-Lake Non-Life Master Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Lane, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, May 31, to Sunday, June 2. For info, click this link.

District 5 Spring Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STaC) – At local ACBL-sanctioned bridge clubs. Monday, June 10, to Sunday, June 16.

Rochester Summer Sectional – TBA. Saturday, July 13, and Sunday, July 14.

Rochester Regional – TBA. Tuesday, Aug. 5, to Sunday, Aug. 11.

St. Catharines 299er Sectional – Bridge Centre of Niagara, 6-2E Tremont Drive, St. Catharines, Ont. Saturday, Aug. 17, and Sunday, Aug. 18.

Pittsburgh Labor Day Regional – DoubleTree Pittsburgh-Green Tree, 500 Mansfield Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa. Tuesday, Sept. 3, to Sunday, Sept. 9.

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst, Friday, Sept. 20, to Sunday, Sept. 22.

Rochester Fall Sectional – TBA. Saturday, Sept. 28, and Sunday, Sept. 29.

Buffalo Regional – Buffalo Grand Hotel (formerly Adam's Mark), 120 Church St., Buffalo. Tuesday, Oct. 15, to Sunday, Oct. 20.

Niagara Falls Regional – Crowne Plaza Hotel, 5865 Falls Ave., Niagara Falls, Ont. Tuesday, Nov. 5, to Sunday, Nov. 10.

Finger Lakes Sectional – Seneca Falls. Saturday, Nov. 16, and Sunday, Nov. 17.

District 5 Winter Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STaC) – At local ACBL-sanctioned bridge clubs. Monday, Dec. 9, to Sunday, Dec. 15.

2020

Cleveland Rock and Roll Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, to Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.

Buffalo Winter Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, to Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.

St. Catharines Sectional – Holiday Inn and Suites Parkway Conference Center, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, to Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

Rochester Spring Sectional – Saturday, March 28, 2020, and Sunday, March 29, 2020.

Toronto Easter Regional – Sheraton Toronto Centre, 123 Queen St. West. Tuesday, April 7, 2020, to Sunday, April 12, 2020.

Rochester 199er Sectional – Friday, April 17, 2020, and Saturday, April 18, 2020.

Buffalo Spring Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, April 24, 2020, to Sunday, April 26, 2020.

Cleveland All-American Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 19, 2020, to Monday, May 25, 2020.

Niagara-on-the-Lake Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, June 5, 2020, to Sunday, June 7, 2020.

Ithaca Sectional – Saturday, June 13, 2020, and Sunday, June 14, 2020.

Southwest Ontario Regional – Bingemans Conference and Convention Centre, 425 Bingemans Centre Drive, Kitchener, Ont. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, to Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Rochester Summer Sectional – Saturday, July 11, 2020, and Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Syracuse Regional – Holiday Inn Syracuse, 441 Electronics Parkway, Liverpool. Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, to Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.

Pittsburgh Labor Day Regional – DoubleTree Pittsburgh-Green Tree, 500 Mansfield Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, to Sunday, Sept. 7, 2020.

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, to Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

Rochester Fall Sectional – Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, and Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.

Buffalo Regional – Buffalo Grand Hotel (formerly Adam's Mark), 120 Church St., Buffalo. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, to Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.

Finger Lakes Sectional – Seneca County Office Building, 1 DiPronio Drive, Seneca Falls. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, and Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.

Unit 255 Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, to Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.

• • •

Bridge club websites:

Click names for links.

Bridge Center of Buffalo.

Bridge Club Meridian.

Western New York Unit 116.

• • •

The Duplicate Bridge column is compiled weekly by News Staff Reporter Dale Anderson. The print version normally appears in the Life & Arts section in the Saturday edition of The Buffalo News.

If it’s not in its usual place, Google “Duplicate Bridge” plus the current Saturday date, which should bring up a link to it on the Buffalo News website.

Sometimes the online version does not materialize on the Buffalo News website, at least not in a timely fashion. Worse yet, columns from previous weeks sometimes cannot be accessed on the News website. But all is not lost. They are available in an appendix to Dale Anderson’s bridge blog at http://newsdupli.blogspot.com/

The online version contains unabridged scores and a longer list of notices. Deadline for submission of scores and notices is Tuesday night.

Email danderson@buffnews.com or dahotwings@aol.com. Office phone is 716-849-4420.

• • •

A Ruby Life Master since the ACBL created that new ranking at the beginning of 2016, Dale Anderson has a career total of more than 2,480 master points and hopes to reach Gold Life Master (2,500 points) in the next month or so. He blogs about his quest for Gold and other bridge adventures here.

• • •

Duplicate scores

Week of Dec. 3 to Dec. 9

ACBL Sanctioned Clubs

Airport Bridge Club Monday morning – North-south, A/B: Nancy Kessler and John Kirsits, 56.47%; Bob Sommerstein and Allen Beroza, 56.22%; Sandi England and Paul Zittel, 55.39%; east-west, A: Liz Clark and Alan Greer, 59.40%; B: Martin Pieterse and Mike Silverman, 56.58%; C: Joanne LaFay and John Fiegl, 52.88%.

Airport Bridge Club Monday afternoon – North-south, A: Alan Greer and partner, 62.42%; B: Judie Bailey and Dale Anderson, 50.33%; C: Alex Miller and Paul Ganley, 49.92%; east-west, A/B: Bob Sommerstein and Allen Beroza, 68.67%; C: Joyce Greenspan and Denise Slattery, 48.75%.

Airport Bridge Club Tuesday morning – North-south, A/B: Linda Vassallo and Wilson McClaren, 65.23%; C: Ruth and Michael Kozower, 55.23%; east-west, A/B: Linda Burroughsford and Davis Heussler, 62.35%; C: Linda Zittel and Jan Hasselback, 52.95%.

Airport Bridge Club Tuesday afternoon – North-south, A: John Ziemer and Mike Ryan, 63.33%; B: Art Matthies and Mike Silverman, 53.33%; east-west, A: Judi Marshall and Allen Beroza, 60%; B/C: Pawan Matta and Ed Morgan, 57.08%.

Airport Bridge Club Wednesday morning – North-south, A: John Ziemer and Alan Greer, 75.60%; B: Rita Sofia and Dorothy May, 56.25%; east-west, A/B/C: Dorothy and Larry Soong, 66.67%.

Airport Bridge Club Wednesday afternoon – A: John Ziemer and Alan Greer, 63.57%; B: Martha and John Welte, 58.50%; C: Denise Slattery and Larry Abate, 50.05%.

Airport Bridge Club Thursday morning – Linda Burroughsford and Davis Heussler, 65.33%; Howard Foster and Mike Ryan, 61.35%.

Airport Bridge Club Friday morning – A/B: Joanne LaFay and Liz Clark, 60.42%; C: Pawan Matta and Bob Sommerstein, 52.81%.

Airport Bridge Club Friday afternoon – North-south, A: Bob Linn and Alan Greer, 64.58%; B: Walt Olszewski and Vic Bergsten, 57.92%; east-west, A/B: Art Matthies and Mike Silverman, 64.17%; Gay Simpson and Denise Slattery, 56.25%.

Airport Bridge Club Saturday morning – A/B: Martha and John Welte, 59.77%; Linda Burroughsford and Davis Heussler, 57.28%; Mike Ryan and Ten-Pao Lee, 54.01%; Denise Slattery and Dale Anderson, 53.14%.

Airport Bridge Club Saturday afternoon – A/B: Linda Burroughsford and Davis Heussler, 64.29%; Martha and John Welte, 52.38%; Ten-Pao Lee and Mike Ryan, 51.19%.

Airport Bridge Club Sunday morning – Swiss teams. (Tie) Linda Burroughsford, Davis Heussler and Martha and John Welte, Marilyn Wortzman, Jim Easton, Liz Clark and Judi Marshall, 83 vps.

Airport Bridge Club Sunday afternoon – Swiss teams. Mike Ryan, Bob Linn, Bob Sommerstein and Allen Beroza, 91 vps; John Bava, Ed Morgan, Gay Simpson and Paul Zittel, 79 vps.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Tuesday noon – Non-life masters. North-south, A/B: Pat Kilbury and Jeff Oshlag, 64.63%; C: JoAnne Nover and Bonnie Clement, 57.82%; east-west, A/B: Marcia Wright and Ginger Maiman, 61.90%; Joel Brownstein and Sol Messinger, 58.04%; C: Pat Truell and Paul Ziebarth, 54.76%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Wednesday morning – North-south, A: Judy Padgug and Fred Yellen, 60.12%; B: Claire Gareleck and Gay Simpson, 59.23%; east-west, A: Linda Burroughsford and Jay Levy, 70.54%; Donna Steffan and Judy Graf, 53.87%; Saleh Fetouh and Chris Urbanek, 52.68%; B: Tova Reinhorn and Gary Schmitt, 45.54%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Thursday noon – 999er game. North-south, A: Jim McClure and Richard McGowan, 63.39%; Usha Khurana and Joe Miranda, 53.27%; Paula Rosen and Maryann Szafran, 52.68%; B: (tie) Sharon Wilcox and David Whitt, Pat Kilbury and Jeff Oshlag, 52.38%; C: Marcie Frankel and Judy Katz, 46.43%; east-west, A/B/C: Joel Brownstein and Sol Messinger, 58.04%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Thursday evening – A: Chris Urbanek and Peter Patterson, 62.50%; Christy Kellogg and Bert Hargeshimer, 60.42%; B: Martha and John Welte, 56.25%; Manju Ceylony and Shakeel Ahmad, 52.78%; C: Cathy Majewski and Vince Taeger, 51.39%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Friday morning – A: Chris Urbanek and John Sinclair, 56.94%; Jim Easton and Jay Levy, 56.73%; B: Terry Fraas and Elaine Universal, 54.54%; Davis Heussler and David Colligan, 54.10%; Carol Bedell and Marietta Kalman, 52.35%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Saturday noon – Vera Carpenter and Rashid Khan, 63.54%; Christy Kellogg and Bert Hargeshimer, 60.42%; Fred Yellen and Jay Levy, 54.17%.

Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – John Fiegl and Paul Zittel, 71.88%; Dan Clark and Dave Larcom, 59.38%; Joanne LaFay and Lillian Gotshall, 48.96%.

Bridge Club Meridian Monday morning – Linda Burroughsford and Jay Levy, 62.50%; Saleh Fetouh and Jay Costello, 62.04%; Judy Graf and Sharon Benz, 57.41%; Mary Ball and Art Morth, 53.70%.

Lockport Duplicate Bridge Tuesday evening – Jim Lanzo and Dian Petrov, 64.06%; Jan O’Mara and Sandy Marcussen, 63.55%; Joyce Kindt and Eugene Giorgini, 54.69%; Roy Crocker and John Lewis, 54.17%; Ed Harman and Bob Lederhouse, 53.65%.

Other clubs

Amherst Senior Center Monday afternoon – North-south, Joe Huber and Chuck Heimerl, 56%; Jill and Bruce Brown, 48%; east-west, Fritz Schweiger and Marv Feuerstein, 61%; Ron Fill and Mike Brown, 45%.

Amherst Senior Center Thursday morning – North-south, George Mayers and Chuck Heimerl, 60%; Sam Grossman and Shirley Cassety, 54%; east-west, Bill Westley and Ellen Lochead, 61%; Fritz Schweiger and Joanne Zavarella, 53%.

Canterbury Woods Duplicate Wednesday – North-south, Adele Denton and Perry Hoffman, 56%; Sandy Recoon and Fred Nadel, 51.2%; east-west, Iris Friedman & Emily Wettlaufer, 56%; Vera Arrison and Mary Kloepfer, 51.2%.

Clarence Senior Center Thursday – Kathy Borcik and Bill Westley, 68%; Wilson McClaren and Stan Kozlowski, 63%; George Dorigo and Bill Adolf, 53%.

Town of Tonawanda Senior Center Wednesday – Rose Bochiechio and Edna Fill, 59%; Joanne Zavarella and Fritz Schweiger, 58%; Dorothy and Ed Rupp, 54%.

Email: danderson@buffnews.com