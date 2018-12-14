DABNEY, Lois (Blayton)

DABNEY - Lois (nee Blayton)

December 10, 2018. She was born in Washington, DC and was a longtime resident of Buffalo, NY. Beloved wife of the late Oliver J. Dabney; loving mother of Anita E. Dabney, of Austin, TX, Margaret S. Dabney, of New York, NY, and Olivia D. Farrow of Columbia, MD; sister of Gwendolyn Robinson of Hyattsville, MD; grandmother of Imani E. B. Dabney and Maya B. Farrow. Funeral Services will be private in Columbia, MD. Visit www.witzkefuneralhomes.com