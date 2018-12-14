CRAWFORD, Elizabeth "Betty" (Enright)

Of Lake View, NY December 13, 2018; beloved wife of John P. Crawford; loving mother of Beth (late Michael Gillian) Crawford, Mary Crawford, Susan Crawford, John Crawford, Margaret (Michael) Levasseur, Dennis Crawford, Daniel (Sue) Crawford, Edward Crawford and the late Kathleen (Ken) Linhardt; cherished grandmother to 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; dear sister of James (Barbara) Enright, Sister Mariella Enright, Donna (Lou) Mascellino, Jeanne (late Dennis) Langner and the late Margaret (late Arthur) Pause, George (late Lynn) Enright, Eileen (late Bud) Roberts, Vincent Enright and Joseph Enright; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive friends Monday from 4-8 PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555) where prayers will be said Tuesday morning at 9:45 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John Paul II Parish at 10:30 AM. Interment Lakeside Memorial Cemetery. Please share online condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com