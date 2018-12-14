Christmas bird counts to be held this weekend

The National Audubon Society's 119th Christmas Bird Count is underway.

Ten bird counts are planned across Western New York over the next few weeks, including in Buffalo, Jamestown and St. Bonaventure on Sunday.

Volunteers are invited to work on a field count team or they can count birds in their own backyards.

To participate in the Buffalo-area count, contact David Gordon by email at dgordonphoto@yahoo.com or by telephone and text at (716) 390-1429.

A count in Wilson and Scio was scheduled on Saturday.

Others include: Beaver Meadow, Dec. 22; Oak Orchard Swamp in Orleans County, on Dec. 27; Dunkirk-Fredonia, Jan. 1.

Bird counts are also scheduled at Letchworth State Park and in the Hamburg-East Aurora areas.

The count is done hemisphere-wide. In New York State, more than 50 counts are scheduled between Friday and Jan. 5, 2019.

Each covers a 15-mile diameter.