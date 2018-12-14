Chautauqua County teen hurt in Sinclairville crash

A 17-year-old Sinclairville boy was airlifted to Hamot Hospital in Erie, Pa., after his vehicle ended up in a ditch off Lester Street in the Village of Sinclairville Thursday night, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office said.

Investigators say the boy's vehicle left the roadway and went into a ditch at about 8:30 p.m. They believe he may have had a medical condition that led to the incident. The boy, whose name was not released, suffered serious physical injuries.

Sheriff's officials said there are no charges pending.