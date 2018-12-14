Canadian resident, 23, charged with assaulting U.S. customs officer

A Canadian resident accused of assaulting a U.S. customs officer Monday is being held by U.S. Customs and Border Protection pending a detention hearing set for next Tuesday, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Feng Chen, 23, of Ontario, was charged with assaulting a federal officer by means of a dangerous weapon and evading a checkpoint operated by a federal law enforcement agency in a motor vehicle in excess of the legal speed limit, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. Chen also was charged with eluding inspection by immigration officials.

Prosecutors said Chen, attempting to enter the United States at the Lewiston bridge, turned over his passport when it was requested by a customs officer. When the officer asked for Chen's citizenship and destination, Chen allegedly refused to answer and sped through the inspection checkpoint, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

A customs officer who chased Chen down was allegedly assaulted by Chen, who prosecutors said punched the officer when the officer attempted to remove Chen from his vehicle.