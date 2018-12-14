Diving deep on Robert Foster's athleticism, big-play ability for Bills

Robert Foster has had a roller-coaster rookie season for the Bills, from camp standout to the regular-season inactive list to productive deep threat for Josh Allen.

The undrafted wide receiver from Alabama has a relatively rare combination of size, speed, and twitchiness, as evidenced by his combine figures.

Foster was measured at more than 6-foot-1 and 196 pounds. He ran a 4.41 in the 40-yard dash and a 6.91 time in the three-cone drill.

Here are the receivers at the combine since 2000 who've hit all those thresholds beyond Foster: Darrius Heyward-Bey, Julio Jones, Stephen Hill, Andrew Means, Chad Jackson, Laurent Robinson, Jeff Webb, Javon Walker, and Torrey Smith.

Obviously, some of those receivers didn't amount to much in the NFL. Others on that list have been very successful in the pros. All that isn't to insinuate Foster is the next Jones, Walker, or even Smith … it's just to give an idea of the type of size/athleticism he has.

Foster had his second 100-yard receiving contest of his rookie season in Week 14 against the Jets. He reeled in seven passes for 104 yards. In Week 10 against New York, Foster had 105 yards on three catches.

His pair of 100-yard receiving games in a span of four contests marks the first time a Bills wideout has done that since Sammy Watkins had four 100-yard games in a six-game stretch from Nov. 29 to Jan. 3 in the 2015-2016 season.

Before "Thursday Night Football" in Week 15, 30 receivers had between 20 and 30 targets in the 2018 regular season. Of those wideouts, only Cordarrelle Patterson of the Patriots (2.36) has a higher yards-per-route-run figure than Foster's 2.21. The Buffalo wideout has been targeted 27 times heading into Week 15. Yards per route run is Pro Football Focus' ultimate efficiency metric for pass-catchers.

According to AirYards.com, Foster's average depth of target of 26.8 yards is the most among all receivers in the NFL this year with at least five targets.