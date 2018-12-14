NFL official involved in exchange with Bills' Hughes fined a game check

The NFL has fined umpire Roy Ellison one game check, worth $9,300, for his part in an on-field exchange that prompted Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes to scream at him after the team's Dec. 2 loss against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, according to multiple reports from NFL Media. A league source confirmed the ruling.

A video caught Hughes screaming at officials, including Ellison, in the tunnel after the game, accusing the official of directing a derogatory remark at him. “I'll catch you, trust me. I'll catch you. Guaranteed," Hughes screamed.

Ellison was placed on administrative leave while the incident was under review. He has been reinstated and will work Sunday's game between the New York Giants and Tennessee Titans.

After Ellison was placed on leave, the NFL Referees Association said it expected him to be cleared and asked why the league had not examined what it termed a pattern of abusive behavior by Hughes toward officials.

On Friday, NFLRA Executive Director Scott Green said in a statement: “Roy is back on the field where he should be. The union will consider filing a grievance objecting to this fine.”

Hughes was fined $53,482 because it was not his first offense. He was fined $23,152 for abusive language toward an official in 2015 after a game against the New York Giants and fined $22,050 for after he appeared to make contact with an official during a game against the Miami Dolphins in 2014.

Ellison was suspended for a game in 2013 for “making a profane and derogatory statement” toward Washington Redskins left tackle Trent Williams.

