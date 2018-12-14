How we see it: Predictions for Bills vs. Lions in Week 15

VIC CARUCCI

Picking the Buffalo Bills to win after back-to-back losses doesn’t seem all that logical. These final three weeks continue to be about the steps, forward and back, Josh Allen takes in his rookie development. On the assumption Buffalo’s defense might be able to force Matthew Stafford into some blunders, this feels like an opportunity for Allen to do just enough to get the Bills to a W. Bills 20-17.

JAY SKURSKI

Coming off a pair of disappointing performances, this is a game the Bills’ defense should dominate. The Detroit Lions, who aren’t officially eliminated from the playoffs just yet, have no playmakers around quarterback Matthew Stafford. Detroit’s defense is coming off a nice showing against the Cardinals, but that was in a controlled climate. The Lions are 1-8 against the spread in their last nine December games played outdoors. The Bills’ last three games following their bye week have been decided by four points or less. In another close one, they move to 3-1 in those games. Bills 21-17.

MARK GAUGHAN

This is a battle of two offenses that are operating on only two of six cylinders. The Bills could be without LeSean McCoy. Detroit has the beef in the middle to handle Chris Ivory's running between the tackles. I don't see Ivory cracking 60 yards. So it comes down to which depleted receiving corps can make the most plays. Close call. If 30-year-old Matthew Stafford loses to rookie Josh Allen, that would be a bad "L" for Detroit. Lions 20-16.

JASON WOLF

Matthew Stafford has been limited by a back injury and is coming off a lousy performance against Arizona. But the Lions still won that game – handily – against a bad team on the road, while the Bills collapsed at home against the Jets. Matt Patricia may scheme up a way to keep Josh Allen from running up and down the field, but the rookie QB’s gaudy rushing totals haven’t translated to victories the last two weeks. Lions, 21-17.

RACHEL LENZI

Lions coach Matt Patricia has been preparing to face the Bills – about a month ago, he defended a practice the Lions held in the snow in suburban Detroit. It will be about 42 degrees Sunday in Buffalo, so the weather won’t be a factor for either the Lions or the Bills. Finishing will be the key for the Bills, who have lost leads in the final minutes of a pair of AFC East games. Lions 21-17.