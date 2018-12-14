Bills' Derek Anderson finally out of concussion protocol

Buffalo Bills reserve quarterback Derek Anderson is finally out of concussion protocol, coach Sean McDermott said Friday.

Anderson had been out of action since suffering a concussion late in the Bills' Oct. 29 loss against the New England Patriots after being hit from behind by linebacker Kyle Van Noy.

The Bills had signed the 35-year-old Anderson on Oct. 7 to primarily serve as a mentor for rookie starter Josh Allen. Anderson was forced into the lineup after Allen suffered an elbow injury and former Bills reserve quarterback Nathan Peterman repeatedly struggled.

"For the most part, off the field, he was around," McDermott said of Anderson. "He was in meetings as much as he could be in meetings. Obviously, early on, when he suffered the injury, he was in the protocol, so he couldn't do much. And that's coming right off of that injury there, so that was a challenge. But I would say for the last couple of weeks, he's been around and been here, and you've seen him out in practice."

As for whether Matt Barkley would remain the Bills' No. 2 QB, the coach said, "We'll see. We'll take it one day at a time right now. We want to get (Anderson) back going and making sure he comes out good here."

Meanwhile, McDermott was non-committal about whether running back LeSean McCoy, who practiced for the second day in a row after missing Wednesday's session with a hamstring injury suffered in last Sunday's loss against the New York Jets, would play Sunday against the Detroit Lions. How much will the Bills' commitment to evaluating younger players through the final three games of the schedule factor into the decision of putting the 30-year-old McCoy in the lineup?

"At the end of the day, it's going to be about his availability," McDermott said. "We certainly take that into consideration in terms of wanting to see some more of the young players, Keith Ford being one of them. I thought (Ford) had a good practice yesterday. So we're going to weigh all that as we make our decisions for game time."

Placekicker Stephen Hauschka (hip) "should be fine" for Sunday, the coach said, but cornerback Ryan Lewis (concussion) is out for the game.