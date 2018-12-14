BROWN, William E. Jr "Bill"

Of Tonawanda, entered into rest on December 13, 2018, at age 75. Beloved husband of 35 years of Kathryn (nee Wilkinson) Brown; devoted father of Joseph Brown, Nancy (Justin Johns) Brown and Mary Brown; cherished Papi of Luis, Damen, Jaden, Rebecca, A.J., Dominic and Mason; loving son of the late Ella and William E. Brown, Sr.; dear brother of Nancy Perkins. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel) 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., on Monday from 4-7 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Bill was a veteran of the US Navy and served during the Vietnam War. Online condolences shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com