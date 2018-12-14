[BN] Blitz newsletter: New Era Field ranks 21st out of 107 pro stadiums in food safety rating

ESPN released a project Thursday that studied health inspections at every professional sports arena in the United States. Both of Buffalo's stadiums ranked fairly well relative to their peers.

The Sabres' KeyBank Center ranked 19th in ESPN's rating while the Bills' New Era Field came in 21st out of 107 stadiums in the study. Both stadiums ranked as the sixth-best in their sport.

KeyBank Center was flagged for having eight high-level violations and 55 total during inspections between 2016 and 2017. New Era Field had 12 high-level and 80 total.

You can see ESPN's methodology and complete rankings here. There's a story that goes along with it ... which I would recommend not reading before you're about to eat.

"Thurman Thomas: A Football Life" debuts Friday: Do you have plans Friday night? Tune in (or set your DVR) to NFL Network at 9 p.m. for the premiere of Thurman Thomas' "Football Life" documentary. The series has a good reputation and Thomas is certainly an entertaining subject. The hour-long show will touch the highs and lows of Thomas' career ... including that missing helmet in the Super Bowl. (ESPN's 30 for 30 about the Bills' Super Bowl years, "Four Falls of Buffalo" said a member of Harry Connick Jr.'s band moved Thomas' helmet before they sung the national anthem.)

Lions' Glover Quin says tanking doesn't exist in football: Not only is this wrong, I feel like a number of Lions fans want to believe it does to explain their 0-16 season. But Quin's misconception is a common one: “I mean, nobody goes out there and just tries to get beat up on," Quin said. "... You go out on the football field, tank and you’re going to get yourself hurt." Which is true, but that's not what tanking is. Tanking is an organizational philosophy executed by the front office in an attempt to drive the team down in the standings for a desired purpose, such as improved draft position – not something the players try to do on the field. The Sabres tanked to try to get better odds at drafting Connor McDavid, knowing they couldn't fall below second overall if successful. The Cleveland Indians tanked in the movie "Major League" to try to suppress attendance so Rachel Phelps could relocate the franchise to Miami. The players still do their best; they've just been set up to fail. What Quin described sounds more similar to point shaving, which is illegal.

LeSean McCoy returns to practice, would "love" to play in final three games: I also want to state that I would "love" to do my job this week. But McCoy gets paid whether he plays or not, so that makes one of us. The 30-year-old running back having a poor season, averaging a career-low 3.3 yards per carry (which is way down from last year's career-low of 4.0), but he could get back on track against the Bills' final three opponents who rank 18th, 15th, and 29th in rushing yards allowed. "I could use some more yards,” McCoy said, “so any opportunities I get to do that, I’d love to do that."

Bills rookie Harrison Phillips learns to stop comparing himself to others: “I think everyone’s nature is to look at other people and their position, or other people’s statistics or playing time and stuff like that," Phillips said. "But I’m just learning to trust the process, one of the big things that we do, as I grow.”

Week 15 picks: The Bills are favorites for the second week in a row after being underdogs for the first 13 games. Only one picker selected them to cover -2.5 against the Lions. Milt Northrop didn't advise that either in his weekly bettor's guide, but the view from Vegas said the Bills have the edge.

Minimal impact from newcomers on Bills defensive line vs. Jets: Bad things happen when you give the quarterback time to throw. The Bills couldn't get to Sam Darnold and he made them pay.

Bills fans to hear ex-QBs analyze Allen for next two games: Brady Quinn and Trent Green will be on the Bills' next two broadcasts.

