Attorney admits stealing $236,250 from elderly client

A Buffalo area attorney has admitted to stealing $236,250 from an elderly client in 2017, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Carl B. Kustell, 79, of Clarence pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree grand larceny before Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan, prosecutors said. Kustell pleaded guilty to the only charge in the indictment against him, the District Attorney's Office added.

In addition to his plea, Kustell signed a confession of judgment admitting that he owed restitution to the victim, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Kustell, who has been temporarily suspended from practicing law, faces a maximum of 15 years in prison when he is sentenced Feb. 27, prosecutors said.