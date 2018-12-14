ALESSI, Louise

ALESSI - Louise Passed away on November 27, 2018, at age 80. A Grand Island resident for the last 36 years, formerly from Niagara Falls. Beloved wife for 63 amazing years to Leonard Alessi; with their two daughters Lynn and Lisa; devoted grandmother to Alyssa, Vincent, Alysse and Alec; loving sister to Ann D. (late William) Bishara; aunt to William, Michael (Jennifer) and David (Susan) Bishara; special friend to Linda (Joseph) D'Antuono, Linda Tomkiel, Noreen Panzarella and Jackie Martin; daughter of the late Joseph and Bella Medzadourian. She lived a full life surrounded with love, never a dull moment, sharing all the laughter and joy. She was always willing to listen to your problems while enjoying a cup of coffee with you. She owned and operated the following restaurants: Lenardo's in Niagara Falls, Main Street Ice Cream and Lu Lu's at the Summit Park Mall and Town Cafe on Grand Island, each one being her pleasure to serve. As per Louise's wishes, there will be no Funeral Service. A celebration of life for friends and family will be on December 29, 2018, from 2-5 PM at the Town Cafe on Grand Island.