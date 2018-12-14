Adam Zyglis Cartoon Caption Contest: December 2018 winners

Readers truly embraced the Christmas spirit this month with the gift of hundreds of great captions. We received over 750 submissions this time around, making for another challenging month for judging.

Captions were heavily holiday oriented, as you would expect. But some readers ventured into political and hunting humor. The most common captions referenced the shooter’s jealousy of Ruldoph in one way or another. The winners nicely created a clever backstory to the image in a way that played off of the expressions of the characters.

And the winners for December are…

First Place

“He canceled the Xmas bonus.” — Greg Dziecol, Lancaster NY

Second Place

“I had no choice dear, he was going to pin Grandma's death on me.” — Chris McGowan, Tonawanda NY

Third Place

“I swear his eyes follow me, when I’m sleeping, when I’m awake.” — Allison M. Kumro, Derby NY

Finalists

“Sleighed” — Tim Shisler, Kenmore NY

“Who's laughing all the way now?" — Rich Wolf, Westminster MD

“Rudolph, is this really the way you want to ‘go down in history?’” — Marc Cardillo, Depew NY

“At least I didn't shoot my eye out.” — Michael Bulas, Lancaster NY

“I saw red, and the rest is history.” — Luanne DiBernardo, Buffalo NY

“You do realize that now all we are having for Christmas dinner is a bowl full of jelly?” — Linda J. Hunter, Pendleton NY

“This could be a real ‘Silent Night.’” — Gary Epsom, Williamsville NY

"If you'd ever felt his lash, you'd understand!" — Mike Filipino, Cheektowaga NY

"He knew I didn't like him calling me 'Giuliani!’” — Jim Guyer, Buffalo NY

"He was going to promote Comet after my nose burned out." — John Ostroot, Williamsville NY

“The taxidermist charged me extra for the ‘deer in headlights’ look.” — Jerry Soltis, Lancaster NY