WUSLICH, Milo G.

WUSLICH - Milo G. December 11, 2018. Beloved husband of Sofia (nee Zdjelar) Wuslich; dearest father of Mark (Natalia); beloved grandfather of Melania; son of the late Miller and Mildred (nee Perich) Wuslich; brother of Melissa (late Arthur) Marrion; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family, Kumovi, and friends may call at THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY, on Friday, December 14th from 4-9 PM. Pomen at 7. Visitation will continue on Monday, December 17th at Tatalovich Funeral Home, 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, PA, from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Pomen at 7:30. Funeral Service Tuesday, December 18th, 11 AM at St. Elijah Serbian Orthodox Church, 2200 Irwin St., Aliquippa, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Stephen’s or St. Elijah’s Serbian Church.