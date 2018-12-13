WRIGHT, James David

WRIGHT - James David December 10, 2018. Beloved son of Anna Marie Wright and the late James R. Wright. Loving brother of Debora A. Wright and the late Edward C. Wright. Dear uncle of Ann Marie (Scott) Case and great-uncle of Layla James Case. Survived by many loving family members and friends. All are invited to attend a Memorial Service at the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc., 911 Englewood Ave., on Saturday, December 15th at Noon. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com