Workers at Niagara Falls nursing home to share state bonus for quality of care

Workers at Schoellkopf Health Center, a nursing home owned by Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, will share a state bonus paid to the facility as a reward for its highly rated care.

The facility announced Thursday that employees will share about $85,000 from a performance award the nursing home received from the state Nursing Home Quality Initiative.

Schoellkopf has a five-star Medicare rating for overall quality of care. The State Health Department gives the 120-bed facility four stars out of five.

The bonuses will be paid based on years of service. The newest employees will receive $100, while the payment could top $4,000 for a full-time employee with more than 40 years of experience.

The workers are members of Service Employees International Union Local 1199.