Woman receives housing discrimination settlement

A woman received a settlement from her former landlords for not accepting her Section 8 housing voucher.

Jackie Crouch told Housing Opportunities Made Equal, a fair housing organization, in December 2015 that Richard and Suzana Mazella refused to accept the voucher. Crouch was evicted three months later.

The housing organization filed her case with the City of Buffalo’s Fair Housing Officer in March 2016, who found probable cause that the city’s fair housing law was violated.

In May, the city filed a case in State Supreme Court against the Mazellas. The case settled in October with the defendants paying Crouch $6,500 without an admission of guilt. Richard Mazella said Crouch did not tell him initially she had a Section 8 voucher.

"This case represents a major victory for Ms. Crouch, HOME, and the city’s fair housing law," the housing organization said in a statement.