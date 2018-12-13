Williamsville church to host healing service

Calvary Episcopal Church in Williamsville will host a healing service next weekend for those struggling with sadness and grief this holiday season because of separation or divorce, a job loss, chronic disease or the death of a loved one.

The church, at Milton and South Cayuga streets, plans a meditative service of prayers and readings at 4 p.m. Saturday as part of its weekly service of Holy Eucharist.

A reception will follow. Parking is available next to the church and in the municipal lot adjacent to Island Park.

For more information, call 633-7800 or visit calvaryepiscopal.net.