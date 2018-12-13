VITALI, Diane M. (Keenan)

December 11, 2018; mother of Anthony (Brianne) and Jeffrey (Vanessa) Vitali; grandmother of Gianna and Avalina; daughter of the late Ellis Keenan and Esther Bruckman; sister of Lynn (Bart) Adams and John (Kathy) Bruckman; also survived by nieces, nephews, and her loving dog Buddy; former wife of David Vitali. Friends may call Thursday 3-7 PM at the (Buffalo Chapel) THOMAS H. McCARTHY FUNERAL HOME, 1975 Seneca St., 825-4454, where funeral will be held Friday morning at 11:15. Flowers declined. Memorials to SPCA of Erie County. www.thmccarthyfh.com