Vera to close Elmwood Village location, move into Hertel food hall

With Vera Buffalo - formerly known as Vera Pizzeria - to open as part of PK Eats food hall on Hertel, the cocktail bar-restaurant announced on Facebook that it would close its original location at 220 Lexington Ave., with Saturday marking Vera's final night in the Elmwood Village.

Owned and operated by Cameron Rector since September 2011 - effectively ushering in the craft cocktail era in Buffalo - Vera found a niche next to Kuni's and across from The Place as a dimly lit, higher-end bar where mixologists' elaborate preparation of classic cocktails with modern twists was a key part of the experience.

The orange peels set ablaze were innumerable, with digestif Fernet-Branca - offered on tap - a rather new practice for Buffalo.

The emphasis on Rector's craft cocktails will continue in PK Eats - the collaborative project of Acropolis and Newbury Salads owner Paul Tsouflidis and Sun Cuisines co-owner Kevin Lin - which is expected to open to the public next week at 1488 Hertel Ave. The micro food hall takes over the former Family Video, in the same building as Hertel Avenue Poutine & Cream.

Although Vera has rotated its cocktail menu frequently throughout its seven years - especially seasonally - Rector will offer some of the cocktail bar's classic offerings for $8 from 5 p.m. Dec. 15 to 2 a.m. Dec. 16 as a farewell to the neighborhood.

Read more about PK Eats' plans here.

Email: btsujimoto@buffnews.com