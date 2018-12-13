TOMAKA, Andrew T.

TOMAKA - Andrew T. Of Buffalo, December 12, 2018. Beloved husband of the late Pauline (nee Sokloski) Tomaka; dearest father of Karen (Ronald) Wnuk, Paul (Margaret) and the late Michael (Beverly); grandfather of Amy (Craig) Kornacki, Kevin (Julia), Rochelle (Daniel) Roustum, Ronald, Justin and Andrew; Papa of Alyssa, Olivia, Hannah, Jonathan, Carrie, Ryan and Madison. Predeceased by parents, brothers and sisters. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Martin of Tours Church, 1140 Abbott Rd., Buffalo, NY on Saturday, December 15, 2018 at 9:30 AM. Please assemble in church. No prior visitation.