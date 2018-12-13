Thurman Thomas calls for bail system reforms

Former Buffalo Bills star running back Thurman Thomas came to the Erie County Legislature on Thursday to speak in favor of bail bond reform.

"The bail system is inherently biased toward the wealthy," Thomas told legislators, who are considering a resolution urging the state to adopt bail reform legislation.

The resolution calls for eliminating cash bail for those charged with nonviolent, misdemeanor offenses.

Thomas sees inequity in who and who cannot get a bail bond today.

Middle-class citizens can afford to pay the 10 percent fee charged by bail bond companies, while the poor are just out of luck, he said.

"Those who have to wait in jail because they cannot afford bail often end up losing their jobs, can fall behind on their bills or may even have their property repossessed," Thomas said.

Thomas said he supports bail bond reform as part of an ongoing effort by NFL players with the Players Coalition to take on the issue.

He adds his voice to those of current and former players around the league advocating criminal justice reform and speaking out against bail practices that they say disproportionately hurt and incarcerate minority offenders. In July, three current and former players with the New York Jets, along with Jets owner Chris Johnson, sent a letter to the State Legislature pressing for action.

On Thursday, some Erie County lawmakers expressed concerns about the costs associated with changing bail rules and asked whether the reform would impede judges' discretion.

Democratic Majority Leader April Baskin, who also chairs the Public Safety Committee, said she would follow up with answers to legislators' questions.

The resolution of support is expected to move to the Erie County Legislature for a vote. Baskin noted that there have been four committee discussions on the issue since March, involving community experts and low-income misdemeanor offenders. The resolution of support has been amended three times and is ready for approval.

"What price do you put on punishing poverty?" asked Baskin, who said she's been disturbed by how long it has taken to move this resolution forward.

Thomas urged legislators to support the proposal, saying those who cannot make bail are often family breadwinners, and their families suffer. In some cases, he said, people who are innocent agree to bad plea bargains just so they can return home.

Baskin said Thurman Thomas initially reached out to her last month through a law enforcement contact expressing a desire to speak on the bail reform resolution.

"I was like 'Wow,'" Baskin recalled. "I definitely tried to track him down after I heard he was interested in lending his support."