On December 10, 2018, of Boston, NY. Loving father of Jill (late Todd) (Russell Knoche) Wierzba; dearest grandpa of Taylor Wierzba; dear great-grandpa of Skylar Wierzba; beloved companion of Cindy McCann; and former spouse of Carol Stutzman. Friends will be received 12-4 PM, Saturday at Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., 4199 Lake Shore Rd., Hamburg (corner Rte. 5 and Camps Rds.), 716-627-2919, where a funeral service will immediately follow at 4 PM. Memorials may be made to Erie County SPCA Paws for Love Program, in his memory. Share online condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com.