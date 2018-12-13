Study: Niagara River one of 15 Great Lakes spots 'particularly vulnerable' to crude oil

Increased domestic crude oil production and the pipelines and shoreline railroad transports that carry them threaten the ecosystem and habitat along the Niagara River, according to a report published this week by the International Joint Commission's Great Lakes Science Advisory Board.

The Niagara River's ecosystem is one of 15 spots in the Great Lakes cited by the report as being "particularly vulnerable to spills," given its biodiversity and fish spawning habitats.

There are three others on Lake Erie – Maumee Bay in Ohio, Presque Isle in Erie, Pa., and Long Point, Ont.

And there is one other on Lake Ontario. The lake's northern shore in Ontario is also on the IJC's list.

The report found lake sturgeon spawning areas represent the Niagara River's most vulnerable habitat and threatened species.