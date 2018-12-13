Sister Therese Marie Kodz, 75, elementary school teacher

June 23, 1943 – Dec. 10, 2018

Sister Therese Marie Kodz, an elementary school teacher and a Felician sister for 57 years, died Monday in Erie County Medical Center after a lengthy illness. She was 75.

Born in Utica, the former Mary Kodz was a graduate of Utica Catholic Academy.

She earned an associate degree in education from Villa Maria College, a bachelor’s degree in education from Medaille College and a master’s degree from SUNY Buffalo State.

She entered the Buffalo Province of the Felician sisters in 1961 and professed perpetual vows on Aug. 3, 1969.

Sister Therese Marie began teaching at St. Josaphat and St. Stanislaus schools in Buffalo and at Holy Spirit School in North Collins. She was regarded as an excellent reading teacher.

Beginning in 1968, she was a teacher and principal at Catholic elementary schools in the dioceses of Syracuse and Ogdensburg.

Following final teaching assignments in Utica, she returned to Buffalo in 2015 and had been a patient at Blessed Mary Angela Care Center.

Survivors include a sister, Rose Wozniak.

A Mass of Christian Burial was at 10 a.m. Dec. 13 in Immaculate Heart of Mary Convent Chapel, 600 Doat St., Cheektowaga.