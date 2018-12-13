Share this article

print logo
A break in the persistent cold pattern that's dominated since mid-October is expected for the end of this month, forecasts show. (Mark Mulville/Buffalo News file photo)

Shift in weather pattern portends a warm-up for WNY

| Published | Updated

It's not a drastic warm-up.

But this mini-streak of above-average temperatures in Buffalo that's expected through the weekend is the longest since Columbus Day.

A southerly flow pushed temperatures at Buffalo to 42 degrees on Thursday afternoon.

They'll reach into the mid-40s today and Saturday and touch the low 40s again on Sunday, National Weather Service forecasts show.

Forecasters say there's a slight chance for showers in metro Buffalo around midday today. And, the early part of the weekend looks to be mostly dry with partly sunny skies expected Saturday and a 30 percent chance for some early freezing rain, followed by rain showers on Sunday, the weather service said.

Temperatures at New Era Field should be about 40 degrees for Sunday's 1 p.m. kickoff between the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions with east-northeasterly winds of about 10 mph. There's a chance for some rain.

A trough of cold air is expected to bring a quick spate of chillier weather early next week, with the potential for scattered snow showers and lake-effect snow on Monday and Tuesday.

But, the 6-to-10 day forecast suggests a return to warmer than average temperatures across Western New York leading up to Christmas, the federal Climate Prediction Center shows.

There are increased chances for above-average temperatures across most of the Continental U.S. later next week. (Climate Prediction Center)

The average high temperature in Buffalo for this period is in the mid-30s.

 

 

T.J. Pignataro – T.J. Pignataro has been a staff reporter for The Buffalo News for more than 20 years and the environment and weather reporter since 2013. He holds a juris doctor degree from SUNY Buffalo Law School.
There are no comments - be the first to comment