Shift in weather pattern portends a warm-up for WNY

It's not a drastic warm-up.

But this mini-streak of above-average temperatures in Buffalo that's expected through the weekend is the longest since Columbus Day.

A southerly flow pushed temperatures at Buffalo to 42 degrees on Thursday afternoon.

They'll reach into the mid-40s today and Saturday and touch the low 40s again on Sunday, National Weather Service forecasts show.

Forecasters say there's a slight chance for showers in metro Buffalo around midday today. And, the early part of the weekend looks to be mostly dry with partly sunny skies expected Saturday and a 30 percent chance for some early freezing rain, followed by rain showers on Sunday, the weather service said.

Temperatures at New Era Field should be about 40 degrees for Sunday's 1 p.m. kickoff between the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions with east-northeasterly winds of about 10 mph. There's a chance for some rain.

A trough of cold air is expected to bring a quick spate of chillier weather early next week, with the potential for scattered snow showers and lake-effect snow on Monday and Tuesday.

But, the 6-to-10 day forecast suggests a return to warmer than average temperatures across Western New York leading up to Christmas, the federal Climate Prediction Center shows.

The average high temperature in Buffalo for this period is in the mid-30s.