Sheriff 'open-minded' on body cameras for deputies, but says they're not a top priority

Erie County Sheriff Timothy Howard said Thursday that he still supports body cameras for sheriff's deputies as an evidence-gathering tool.

But given the cost, the sheriff said he does not consider the cameras to be a top priority and cannot predict when they might come into widespread use by the Sheriff's Office.

He acknowledged that body camera footage that contradicted a deputy’s account of a violent arrest at a Bills game “set us back” in terms of moving forward with the cameras.

Howard said the union would likely express reservations about the footage being used against officers for disciplinary reasons.

"We continue to be open-minded to it, but it isn’t my highest priority," Howard said of body cameras.

Any additional money provided by the county would first go toward filling full-time staff positions, he said.

His comments at an Erie County Legislature committee meeting came 11 days after The Buffalo News published a story, with footage from a body camera, about the bloody Dec. 3, 2017, arrest of a University at Buffalo student at a Bills game after the student swore at a deputy. The student, Nicholas H. Belsito, was arrested, tackled, handcuffed and lowered into a patrol car with a broken nose and blood seeping from his face.

Still, Howard told lawmakers he stands by his position from last year that body cameras are an asset to his office.

"We have not abandoned this," he said.

But the program would easily cost more than $1 million to administer, Howard said.

There are more pressing needs that need to be funded, Howard said, including the desire to see the county SWAT team upgraded from part time to full time.

Howard said he won't know when cameras might be adopted by his office until a clear and consistent source of funding can be found for body cameras and other policy and union issues are addressed.

The Legislature committee meeting was called by Democratic Majority Leader April Baskin after the Belsito footage became public. The District Attorney's Office dropped all charges against Belsito.

"What I saw on that video was very disturbing," Baskin said. "I'm not satisfied with today's discussion. As the litigation unfolds, we'll move forward with more questioning and exploring how the Legislature can participate in figuring out how we can financially support body cameras being implemented to protect the public's safety."

She questioned whether Howard truly wants body cameras.

"It boils down to his priorities," she said. "He can be for something, but if it's not a priority, how in favor of it are you?"

Baskin, also the Public Safety Committee chairwoman, questioned why Howard would approve of letting an independent production company trail sheriff's deputies for a reality TV show but have reservations about sheriff's deputies wearing the cameras and securing their own footage. She suggested Howard didn't have any problem with the TV show because footage could be edited to make deputies look like "heroes," but body cameras would provide unedited footage that may not show deputies in a positive manner.

The request to allow sheriff's deputies to participate in the reality TV show was tabled by the Legislature last month.

Regarding the cost of body cameras, legislators asked if grant money might be available.

The trial use of body cameras began in fall 2016 and ended in March 2018, Howard said. Thirteen deputies volunteered to wear the cameras with the understanding that the footage could be used in criminal investigations but not for disciplinary purposes.

The cameras were loaned to the Sheriff's Office for free and the footage was stored on vendor servers.

Howard did not ask the County Legislature for money to move forward with cameras next year.

He said his office is monitoring how body cameras are being used by the Buffalo Police Department.

As for the Belsito case and Baskin's question regarding policies on the "excessive" use of force, Howard said "we are in compliance with the state mandates on use of force."

A county attorney sitting with Howard stipulated that Howard could not speak specifically about the Belsito case because of the pending legal case.

After the meeting, Howard told The Buffalo News he is concerned about how the video is being viewed by the public because it provided only "partial information" about what transpired. He said videos don't show what an officer may be justifiably thinking, though he didn't say that applied to the video in the Belsito case.