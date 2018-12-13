SERGI, Mary Ellen (Sutton)

Of Lancaster, NY. December 12, 2018. Beloved wife of the late John P.; loving mother of Patti-Ann (late Jeffrey) Baehre; grandmother of Michael (Jenn) Baehre, Jimmy (Melanie) Baehre, and Julie-Ann (Shonna Geyer) Baehre; great-grandmother of Lucas and Finnian Baehre; also survived by two sons and grandchildren; sister of Richard and the late Edwin. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Thursday from 3-6 PM, with a Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at Our Lady of Pompeii R.C. Church, Lancaster, NY, Friday morning at 9:30. Please assemble at church. Condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com